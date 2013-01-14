All IT Supported Launches White Label IT Support Services

Charlestown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- All IT Supported, a nationwide provider of onsite it support services launches a white label service targeted directly at other it and computer support providers. "After noticing that half our customers requested branded, white label it support and asked us to represent their brand, we realized there was definitely a need for this," says Ilya Elbert, the company's co-founder.



All IT aims to offer existing service providers a way to extend their geographical footprint without having to expand their call center, noc, or human resource operations. This service works directly with a client's existing IT infrastructure to allow the client to advertise a substantially larger presence to its customers and properly service them across the lower 48 states. The service is 100% white-labeled - All IT onsite service engineers are specifically prepared to represent a specific client prior to going onsite to a service call.



Service scenarios include break/fix computer support, server and networking support, inside and customer premises endpoint wiring, audio visual and digital signage support, as well as wireless networking and complete site surveys.



All IT Supported leverages a private network of certified onsite service engineers that are contracted to provide support for its clients. All IT additionally provides remote support and helpdesk services, as well as managed it services that include 24/7 proactive monitoring. ALL IT performs a screening of every onsite engineer, that includes current certifications, previous field experience, and diversity and depth of practical knowledge.



About All IT

All IT performs services in the medical, retail, hospitality, financial, insurance, property management, and real estate industries, as well as providing franchise and branch office support, and customer endpoint support for telecommunication companies and internet service providers.



All IT is based out of Boston, MA with an additional branch office in San Francisco, CA. All IT retains a call center in Boston.



For more information, visit http://www.allitsupported.com/nationwide-it-services/white-label-it-services