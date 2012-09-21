All Market Research : USA Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q2 2012

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Product Synopsis: Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the USA beverage market



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Persistent unemployment continues to cast a cloud over hopes for a speedy recovery for the economy in general and consumer spending in particular



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Manufacturers are starting to see some benefits from more stable commodity and oil prices while consumers welcome the declining cost of gas. Carbonates continued to slide in spite of substantial investment in advertising.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the USA beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's USA Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs. retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments



Key Features and Benefits



Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q2 2012 vs. Q2 2011, together with 2011 actual volumes, 2012 forecast volumes and projected growth



An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.



Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined



Volumes for Q2 2012 vs. Q2 2011, full year 2011, moving annual totals (MAT) and 2012 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category, together with supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions. More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs. low calorie, and by key flavors.