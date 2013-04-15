All Mesa Appliance Repair Expands Phoenix Metro Coverage Area to Include Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Same-day appliance repair and installation services are now available to even more Arizona residents. All Mesa Appliance Repair today announces the expansion of its service coverage area, to include the East Valley cities of Gilbert, Tempe and Chandler. The Mesa-based company has served the Phoenix metro and outlying areas since 1985. To celebrate this expansion, new customers will enjoy free service calls with repairs—repeat customers will receive a 10-percent discount.



“We felt it was time to expand our coverage area,” says All Mesa Appliance Repair company spokesperson Sam Beker “We’re excited about the opportunity to offer new customers our affordable appliance repair services.”



The timing of this expansion will position the company to meet the increased demand for HVAC (heating and cooling) services in the coming months. Located in the Salt River Valley (“valley”) inside the Sonora Desert, the Phoenix metropolitan area experiences a milder climate during the weeks of April, but May will soon bring on the heat—and the need for reliable air conditioning.



And fast, reliable service, says Beker, is exactly what the company is known for:



In an online review, customer Lauren A. writes, “I did not have to wait a long time for the technician to come. My washer would not start [and he] knew exactly what went wrong. In half an hour, I was using my washer.” And longtime customer Kathleen M. writes, “I've been with this company for five years. They always come on time and find the problem right away.”



Residents in the new service areas of Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler, can expect the same, Beker continues.



Licensed, bonded, insured and EPA certified, All Mesa Appliance Repair offers same or next-day installation, maintenance and service repairs on ovens, stoves/ranges, washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, AC and all major appliances.



For more information or to inquire about All Mesa Appliance Repair same or next-day services, customers can visit the company website (http://www.allmesaappliancerepair.com/) or call (480) 347-9775.



All Mesa Appliance Repair

625 W. Southern Ave Mesa, Arizona 85210

Phone: (480) 347-9775

Company blog: http://www.allmesaappliancerepair.com/blog.html