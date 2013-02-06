All-Natural Pet Retailer Announces First of Three New Store Openings in Chicagoland

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Kriser’s, a multi-unit retailer specializing in all-natural pet food and supplies, is expanding its Chicago-area presence with the addition of a Vernon Hills location, the first of three new area locations opening within the next six months. With seven additional locations already scattered throughout Chicago and its suburbs, Kriser’s was voted best pet store in Chicago Reader in 2012.



Often referred by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” Kriser’s brings pet owners an unparalleled offering of all-natural pet foods, treats, toys and supplies, as well as in-store services such as grooming, expert classes and pet birthday parties. The Vernon Hills opening is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Gregg’s Landing at 1640 N. Milwaukee Ave near Mariano’s.



“Chicago-area residents have embraced the natural, healthy lifestyle and they want the same for their pets,” said Brad Kriser, founder and CEO. “Growth in the Vernon Hills area is an exciting opportunity to provide pet owners the products and education to help their pets thrive.”



Kriser’s stores immerse pet owners in all-natural products that have been hand-selected by Brad after a rigorous evaluation to ensure quality. They are then stamped “Kriser’s Approved.” Seeing that seal of approval, costumers can be confident they are buying the best for their pets and the entire selection of food in the store has no corn, soy or by-products. Not only do customers receive top-quality products, but also, an informative, unique shopping experience. The Kriser’s staff is extensively trained to thoroughly educate customers on the products and how it fits into maintaining a healthy lifestyle for their pets.



Vernon Hills pet owners visiting Kriser’s will find a variety of the leading all-natural pet foods, including wet, dry and raw items from brands such as Canidae, Evo, California Natural, Orijen, Wellness, Fromm, Earthborn, Weruva, Nature’s Variety, Merrick, Primal, Stella & Chewy’s and more. Pet owners also will find a comprehensive selection of pet supplements, which is a category Brad is particularly passionate about. A sizeable chew tower with all-natural treats, such as bully sticks and antlers, plush toys made of organic materials, pet beds and other pet supplies round out the selection. Additionally, Kriser’s offers all-natural grooming with services such as blueberry facials.



The Vernon Hills store opening will include a weekend-long celebration with grand opening discounts, free nail trimmings, giveaways and more. Complimentary photos with your pets will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.



For more information about Kriser’s pet stores, products and history, please visit www.krisers.com. For information on the Vernon Hills opening, please contact Formula PR at 310.578.7050.



About Kriser's

