All-Natural Pet Retailer Kriser's Adds New Streeterville Location to Chicago Lineup

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Kriser’s, a multi-unit retailer specializing in all-natural pet food, supplies and grooming, will open its 11th store in Chicago with the addition of a Streeterville location, creating a lineup of 21 stores nationwide. The opening is scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20 in Streeterville at 356 E. Ohio Street.



The new location will provide Chicago pet parents an all-natural lineup of pet food, treats, supplements, toys, supplies and more for both cats and dogs. Additionally, the Streeterville location will have an in-house grooming facility that utilizes all-natural grooming products and techniques. Having been named “Best Pet Store” by the Chicago Reader for the last two years, Kriser’s will be the go-to retailer for all of Streeterville’s pet needs.



“We look forward to becoming a resource for Streeterville and downtown residents who seek to provide their pets a healthy, all-natural lifestyle,” said Brad Kriser, Kriser’s CEO and founder. “With this new store, we will equip urban pet parents with the right knowledge and tools to support an all-natural lifestyle by providing an educational in-store experience that is unmatched by other pet retailers.”



To celebrate the retailer’s new location, Kriser’s will partner with three local rescue groups, One Tail at a Time, New Leash on Life and The Anti-Cruelty Society. Donations will be awarded to each organization as part of a grand opening contest where Chicagoans are encouraged to attend the grand opening and vote for their favorite animal shelter. Each customer can cast their vote by filling out a ballot provided by the Kriser’s staff and submitting it at the register. The rescue with the highest number of votes will receive product donations equivalent to 10 percent of pet food sales from grand opening day. The second place rescue will receive 5 percent and the third place rescue will receive an in-kind donation of Kriser’s product.



Kriser’s will also offer a variety of promotions as part of the weekend-long grand opening. Promotions will include 20 percent off all pet food and supplies and four plush toys for a total of $5. Kriser’s also will be giving away 25 percent off coupons for a pet’s first groom and free nail trimmings all weekend. Complimentary professional photos with pets will be taken on Oct. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.



When visiting Kriser’s, pet parents will always get the very best, all-natural products for their pets at each store. All products sold in store are carefully selected by Brad Kriser and are endorsed as “Kriser’s Approved” after extensive review. The Kriser’s seal of approval guarantees there is no corn, soy or by-products in any of the consumables, meaning customers can be confident they are buying the best for their pets. Kriser’s stores also offer an informative, one-of-a-kind shopping experience, as the Kriser’s staff is comprehensively trained to thoroughly educate customers on the products. Customers who frequent the store can trust that the Kriser’s goal is to help their pets live a long, healthy life.



For more information about Kriser’s pet stores, products and history, please visit www.krisers.com. For information on the Streeterville opening, please contact 310.578.7050.



About Kriser’s

Kriser’s, which is often referred by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” is a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food, supplies and grooming. Kriser’s was recently named Best Overall Multi-Unit Pet Retailer at the 2013 Global Pet Expo and for the second consecutive year, Best Pet Store in Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” edition. Kriser’s also won Best Pet Supplies in the 2012 Denver A-List, as well as the Best Earth Changer award in the 2011 edition of Los Angeles Magazine’s “Best of LA.” Since 2006, Kriser’s has opened ten locations around Chicago, five locations in Southern California and four locations in Denver, with plans for several additional openings. The Kriser’s model is based on providing an unparalleled pet store experience by educating consumers about the importance of pet health and offering a clean and inviting store layout. Founded by lifelong pet owner, Brad Kriser, the company is committed to improving standards of the pet industry. In 1999 Brad Kriser was introduced to all-natural pet food and soon saw the difference it made for his dog. Brad is an advocate of the healthy pet movement and personally reviews products before they are carried in stores. In addition to carrying a large variety of different brands of all-natural food and treats, Kriser’s also offers grooming services and a wide selection of toys and supplies. Follow Kriser’s on Twitter at http://twitter.com/kriserspets or become a fan on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/kriserspets.