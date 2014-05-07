All-New Citroen Relay Set Fair to Repeat Its Predecessor's UK Success

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Thames Motor Group, a specialist new and used car and van dealer, will stock the all-new Citroen Relay van which is set to be officially unveiled at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2014 in Birmingham next week. Citroen’s panel van, which is also known as the Jumper in some markets, has been revamped throughout and will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.



The 2014 Citroen Relay has been given a thorough refresh inside and out to make its popular appeal even wider. The front-end has been redesigned with new larger front lights and an all-new front grille, which brings it into line with the car maker’s new look across its’ range. Inside the cabin, the Relay remains a generously-equipped van. It will be ideal for business on the move with a dashboard drop-down desk, increased connectivity and space upfront provided by a 22-litre overhead storage unit.



In regards to loading area and practicality, the all-new Citroen Relay will stay ahead of the pack by offering easy accessibility through the lowest-load deck heights available and a wide-loading bay. The popularity of the range is also set to be boosted by lower running costs, with models believed to have around 15% better economy in the 2.2 litre engine variants; while models under 3.5 tonnes will return CO2 emissions less than 200g/km. The comfort of the ride and security has also been improved; whereas buyers will have a range of driver assist technology options, such as lane-departure sensors and a reversing camera.



Jeremy Smith, head of commercial vehicles and business sector operations at Citroen, hopes the new Relay “will build upon the success of its predecessor” that still sells well despite its’ age, saying: “We expect the wide choice of new Relay variants will increase its popularity with both national fleets and small and medium-sized businesses.”



Kevin Khanna of Thames Motor Group, believes that the new Relay will remain a “big seller” within the Citroen commercial line-up, saying: “the team can’t wait to start selling the new model as its’ class-leading load carrying capabilities and affordability to run should make the new model hugely popular with buyers and simply build on the success that it has already seen.”



Kevin Khanna

Dealer Principal

Tel: 01892 773800

kevin.khanna@thamesmotorgroup.co.uk



North Farm Industrial Estate

Longfield Road

Tunbridge Wells

Kent

United Kingdom

TN2 3EY



About Thames Motor Group

Thames Motor Group, operating since 1971, is a family-run new and used car and van dealership headquartered in Kent with another location in Slough. The dealership specialises in Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler Jeep cars and Citroen, Peugeot and Fiat vans; offering over 1600 approved used models. Thames Motor Group is also focused on the highest levels of customer care and after sales support; with its technicians having over fifteen years of car and van MOT and servicing, as well as accident repairs and parts.