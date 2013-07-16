All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on Axxess Pharma Inc. (Pink Sheets:AXXE)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company Axxess Pharma Inc. (Pink Sheets:AXXE).



Axxess Pharma, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation operating through its wholly-owned Canadian Subsidiary: Axxess Pharma Canada, Inc., headquartered in Toronto. Axxess is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select medicines, nutritional supplements and over the counter remedies all across the Americas. Axxess's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health spanning areas such as high cholesterol, blood pressure, acute pain, - to optimal health management through improved nutritional supplements.



An extremely compelling component of Axxess is its relationship with a world-famous sports retail brand, a major sponsor for the fastest growing sport in the world. The brand currently generates about $350 million in annual sales.



Axxess is in the final stages of negotiations for the worldwide license for this premium brand for the full line of pain relief products, a $28 billion global market. Five products are currently on the market, including sprays, patches and supplements, and have garnered recommendations from people like former NHL star turned analyst Matthew Barnaby. Two new oral pain products are slated to be launched in 2014. 2015 sales of this brand of products are forecast by Axxess to exceed $14 million.



A complete AXXE profile can be viewed at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/axxe.asp



About AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc.

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and U.S. site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs a unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, Nasdaq and OTCBB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski - President

Phone: 905-361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated eleven thousand dollars by the Company for its efforts in presenting the AXXE profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on AXXE can be found at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/axxe.asp.