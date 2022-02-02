All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK:BLFE)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE).



Article Excerpt:



BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses, and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. The flagship products in the BioLife product portfolio include Antimicrobial Air Filters, utilizing the company's proprietary Mfusion technology and the newly launched line of copper-infused face masks. BioLife's copper infused Mfusion technology can be applied to any textile (face masks, bedding, pillow sheets, socks, gloves, shorts, t-shirts, hats etc.) for complete fiber coverage; if its cloth, BioLife can infuse it and amplify and create natural antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-odor, and antifungal benefits.



A complete BLFE write-up can be viewed at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/SpotLight/1079/BioLife-Sciences-Inc.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc.

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc., founded in 1999, is one of North America's largest and most comprehensive small-cap / penny stock financial portals. With Canadian and U.S. focused penny stock features and content, the site offers information for novice investors to expert traders. Outside of the countless free content available to visitors, AllPennyStocks.com Pro (premium service) caters to traders looking for that trading edge by offering monthly stock picks, daily penny stock to watch trade ideas, market commentary and more.



As a result of its commitment to journalistic excellence and abundance of information in a particular area of equity investing (micro-cap investing) where there aren't many credible sources of information, AllPennyStocks.com continues to have one of the largest audiences of micro-cap investors on the internet.



With an industry recognized and highly trafficked investment portal, coupled with a substantial email database of members and strong social media following, publicly traded Companies seeking a large distribution channel of North American small / micro-cap retail investors continue to turn to AllPennyStocks.com to utilize its various marketing / advertising channels.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski - President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated nineteen thousand dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the BLFE profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on BLFE can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/SpotLight/1079/BioLife-Sciences-Inc.htm.