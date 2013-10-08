All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on Fresh Start Private Management Inc. (OTCQB:CEYY)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company Fresh Start Private Management Inc. (OTCQB:CEYY).



Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company on the leading edge of alcohol addiction treatment. The company has developed a highly effective program consisting of two main components used by various alcohol addiction clinics in the US. Clinic reports show that the treatment program has an 85% success rate with individuals that complete the program. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician that delivers targeted, therapeutic levels of the drug Naltrexone, an opiate antagonist that significantly reduces physical cravings for alcohol, into the body. The second component of the program developed by Fresh Start Private is a one on one coaching program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism.



It is estimated that 8.1 million Americans suffer from alcoholism in a $22 billion dollar rehabilitation industry in what IBIS World says has no one company dominating market share.



Fresh Start Private Management has the worldwide rights (except in Australia and New Zealand) to this particular highly effective, proprietary implant formulation of Naltrexone. It also owns the life coaching program.



A complete CEYY profile can be viewed at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/ceyy.asp



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Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated three thousand five hundred dollars and two thousand dollars worth of barter services by a non-affiliated third-party, SmallCapVoice.com Inc. for its efforts in presenting the CEYY profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on CEYY can be found at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/ceyy.asp.