All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK:GMGI)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK:GMGI).



Golden Matrix Group is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers. Golden Matrix's customers include some of the largest gaming content providers in the world. Across these customers, the platform has registered more than two million players. With profitable operations, growing revenues and discussions to merge with a large, government-licensed lottery operator, the investment thesis for Golden Matrix is becoming very compelling.



A complete GMGI write-up can be viewed at:



https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/53/golden-matrix-group-inc



About AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc.

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc., founded in 1999, is one of North America's largest and most comprehensive small-cap / penny stock financial portals. With Canadian and U.S. focused penny stock features and content, the site offers information for novice investors to expert traders. Outside of the countless free content available to visitors, AllPennyStocks.com Pro (premium service) caters to traders looking for that trading edge by offering monthly stock picks, daily penny stock to watch trade ideas, market commentary and more.



As a result of its commitment to journalistic excellence and abundance of information in a particular area of equity investing (micro-cap investing) where there aren't many credible sources of information, AllPennyStocks.com continues to have one of the largest audiences of micro-cap investors on the internet.



With an industry recognized and highly trafficked investment portal, coupled with a substantial email database of members and strong social media following, publicly traded Companies seeking a large distribution channel of North American small / micro-cap retail investors continue to turn to AllPennyStocks.com to utilize its various marketing / advertising channels.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski - President

Phone: 905-361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the GMGI profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on GMGI can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/53/golden-matrix-group-inc.