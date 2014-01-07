All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTCQB:JSHG)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTCQB:JSHG).



Joshua Gold Resources is a US gold exploration company headquartered in Canada, engaged in the exploration of highly prospective properties on a global scale. The Company's focus is to explore properties that are contiguous to proven gold-producing properties which represent a higher probability of gold-bearing geological structures that will lead to mineable deposits of gold.



The Company has also acquired two highly prospective Graphite Properties in the Province of Ontario.



As the slowing of quantitative easing is fully digested, gold will find its footing again and money will move back into miners. There are several points to take note of in addition to just taking a contrarian investment stance. For starters, before the housing collapse and Great Recession pummeled the markets, gold was around $1,000 per ounce. Keep an eye on volume levels of gold exchange traded funds, some heavier buying days have come back in since June and the SPDR Gold Trust has not dipped to those lows since, indicating that the selling pressure may be subsiding. Further, stimulus is not done in the U.S. and other countries’ central banks are actually increasing stimulus efforts, which is generally supportive of gold globally.



That is not to say that every miner is in play or that gold is going to bounce straight back up just because it is not getting much love from analysts. What it does mean is that mining is a long-term investment and it is time to take a look at the industry as a whole and start dialing-in on companies that have experienced management to navigate a challenging macroeconomic climate and solid properties known to host high-grade gold with room for further exploration. Ideally, a miner will be diversified into other metals that are still in high demand as a complement to gold projects. For example, iron ore and graphite are experience robust demand globally because of technological advancements, increasing manufacturing activity and emerging economies going through growth spurts.



A complete JSHG profile can be viewed at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/jshg.asp



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Note: AllPennyStocks.com expects to be compensated ten thousand dollars by the Company for its efforts in presenting the JSHG profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on JSHG can be found at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/jshg.asp.