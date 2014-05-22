All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCQB:MYLI)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCQB:MYLI).



Music of Your Life is a multi-media entertainment company that currently produces live radio programming 24 hours a day, syndicated to AM, FM, and HD radio stations around the United States. The network is also heard streaming across the Internet using its registered trademark "iRadio". Music of Your Life has been broadcasting continuously since 1978, making it the longest running syndicated music radio network in the world.



The radio broadcasting industry certainly has gone through a dramatic transformation in the past couple decades. Not only has satellite radio emerged on the scene, but digital music streaming services have gone mainstream to put pressure on terrestrial radio. Simply, the number of listeners is still growing, they’re just listening part of the time through different mediums. The industry took a hit with the Great Recession as companies chopped radio-advertising budgets, the largest component of revenue for radio stations, as companies used their limited resources for online advertising and television marketing schemes. Recently, though, there has been a comeback as evidenced by market research expert IBISWorld estimating that sales have been improving at an annual rate of 1.9 percent to $17.0 billion from 2010 to 2014.



Fact remains that radio has a tremendous reach, hitting more than 68 percent of consumers aged 12 and up on an average day and 92 percent of the U.S. population on a weekly basis, according to statistics from NewsGeneration.com. Audio consumers listen for more than 2-1/2 hours every day, listening to 50 different formats from some 16,000 radio stations in the U.S. Age groups don’t even show a particular difference in time tuning in; radio is popular across the board. 65 million so-called Millennials (those born between 1980 and 1996) spend an average of 11.5 hours per week listening to radio. 58 million Generation X-ers (born between 1965 and 1979), or 93 percent of the total demographic, are reached by radio weekly. Boomers (born between 1950 and 1964) have a real affinity for the radio, spending 14.5 hours per week listening on average. There seems to be a correlation to affluent families listening to the radio as well, as those with household incomes in excess of $75,000 spend an average of 2.5 hours each day listening.



A complete MYLI profile can be viewed at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/myli.asp



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Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by a non-affiliated third-party, SmallCapVoice.com, LLC. for its efforts in presenting the MYLI profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on MYLI can be found at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/myli.asp.