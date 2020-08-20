All Penny Stocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT) (OTCPK:SOFSF)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT) (OTCPK:SOFSF).



SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. specializes in the development of early staged companies. SoftLab9 is in the process of acquiring CleanGo GreenGo, an FDA and Health Canada approved manufacturer of green, non-toxic, and biodegradable disinfectant products that have been tested to destroy a multitude of pathogens, including coronavirus. Softlab9/CleanGo GreenGo is forecasting 2020 revenue of $11.43 million with forward conservative estimates for total CleanGo GreenGo product sales of $22.49 million by 2022.



A complete SOFT write-up can be viewed at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/58/SoftLab9-Technologies-Inc



About AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc.

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc., founded in 1999, is one of North America's largest and most comprehensive small-cap / penny stock financial portals. With Canadian and U.S. focused penny stock features and content, the site offers information for novice investors to expert traders. Outside of the countless free content available to visitors, AllPennyStocks.com Pro (premium service) caters to traders looking for that trading edge by offering monthly stock picks, daily penny stock to watch trade ideas, market commentary and more.



As a result of its commitment to journalistic excellence and abundance of information in a particular area of equity investing (micro-cap investing) where there aren't many credible sources of information, AllPennyStocks.com continues to have one of the largest audiences of micro-cap investors on the internet.



With an industry recognized and highly trafficked investment portal, coupled with a substantial email database of members and strong social media following, publicly traded Companies seeking a large distribution channel of North American small / micro-cap retail investors continue to turn to AllPennyStocks.com to utilize its various marketing / advertising channels.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski - President

Phone: 905-361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twelve thousand dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the SOFT profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on SOFT can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/58/SoftLab9-Technologies-Inc.