All Penny Stocks.com News: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results with HSV Therapy

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results with HSV Therapy.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ADMP), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).



Article Excerpt:



It’s not exactly popular to talk about, but herpes simplex viruses, or HSV, affect billions of people across the globe. In fact, it’s estimated that up to one-third of the world’s population, or about 2.3 billion people, suffer from various forms of chronic HSV infections. Zooming in to a more specific indication, it’s estimated that the global incidence rate of ocular keratitis, an HSV eye infection, is approximately 1.5 million new cases annually. Ocular keratitis can cause a cornea infection and is the most common cause of cornea-derived blindness, with about 40,000 of those new cases including severe vision impairment or blindness each year.



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ADMP), a commercial-stage, San Diego-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on a wide range of diseases and conditions, is aiming to provide relief for HSV conditions with its antimicrobial and spermicidal agent, called C31G. Through two divisions, the company has a large pipeline of pharmaceuticals in development from early to late stages, including a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration for epinephrine pre-filled syringes for allergic emergencies. Three other drugs, for asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergic rhinitis, are entering Phase III clinical trials, according to the company’s website.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/386/adamis-pharmaceuticals-announces-positive-results-with-hsv-therapy.htm



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