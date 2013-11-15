All Penny Stocks.com News: Advanced Identity Authentication Technologies Could Prove a Boon for Shares of NXTD

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Advanced Identity Authentication Technologies Could Prove a Boon for Shares of NXTD.”



Companies mentioned in this article include NXT-ID, Inc. (OTCQB:NXTD) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).



Article Excerpt:



There’s a Wocket in My Pocket! may soon not just be a sentence from the mouths of children after reading the rhyming book by Dr. Seuss. There was plenty of made-up ridiculousness in the iconic book, such as a bofa on the sofa, but there is nothing fictitious about the Wocket, a next-generation payment and identity product that is being developed by Shelton, Connecticutt-based NXT-ID, Inc. (OTCQB:NXTD).



NXT-ID was founded by former senior management at Technest Holidings and its subsidiary, Genex Technologies, industry-leading companies in the field of advanced imaging, including 3D and 360-degree technologies. NXT-ID has licensed these companies’ technologies, as well as technologies from 3D-imaging expert Geometrix. Utilizing these technologies with their own intellectual property, NXT-ID is launching MobileBio, a technology that secures consumers’ mobile platforms through authentication and encryption. As the trend continues to move towards mobile transactions, there is a great need for advanced solutions to protect users’ and institutions’ information more effectively than the inherently insecure standards of payment today. MobileBio is the cornerstone of NXT-ID’s end-to-end solutions to bridge the gap.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/408/advanced-identity-authentication-technologies-could-prove-a-boon-for-shares-of-nxtd.htm



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