All Penny Stocks.com News: Aegea Catering to the Growing Global Equestrian Community as Part of Its Mega Resort in Florida

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Aegea Catering to the Growing Global Equestrian Community as Part of its Mega Resort in Florida.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Aegea, Inc. (OTCBB:AEGA).



Article Excerpt:



Globally, equestrian sports are growing in popularity. According to Sport England, horse riding is a top ten sport with in excess of 331,000 people aged 16 and up involved in the sport for more than 30 minutes a week in 2012. Beijing, China, is now home to more than 100 equestrian clubs with more than 100,000 people involved in the equestrian scene in that city alone. In Germany, the horse population has more than quadrupled in the last four decades to more than one million horses, with more than 8.7 million Germans participating or interested in the sport, according to research firm Ipsos.



In the United States, there are nearly 10 million horses with roughly 5 million people involved in the equestrian industry in some way. Research by the United States Equestrian Foundation dispels any misconceptions that equestrian sports are only for the wealthy. Data shows that about one-third of all horse owners have a household income under $50,000 and 46 percent of all horse owners have income between $25,000 and $75,000. From a marketing and industry perspective, this is a prime demographic with considerable growth potential.



Aegea, Inc. (OTCBB:AEGA) is undertaking a massive project to develop an international community in the heart of Florida with a significant component catering to the equestrian sports industry. So-named after the ancient advanced society and international commerce hub in the Mediterranean that mysteriously disappeared 40 centuries ago, Aegea is a planned community and resort based upon a new concept dubbed “entertainment living,” with authentic architecture from around the world and idyllic settings that create an immersive environment for its residents and visitors.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/406/aegea-catering-to-the-growing-global-equestrian-community-as-part-of-its-mega-resort-in-florida.htm



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