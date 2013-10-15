All Penny Stocks.com News: Alcohol Rehabilitation Expert Fresh Start Management Projects $3.6 Million in Sales at Two California Locations

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Alcohol Rehabilitation Expert Fresh Start Management Projects $3.6 Million in Sales at Two California Locations.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. (OTCQB:CEYY).



Article Excerpt:



Television shows, such as Celebrity Rehab starring Dr. Drew Pinsky, have put a spotlight on the reality of alcohol addiction and how challenging it can be to overcome. However, some experts postulate that the drama and exposure of the limelight of shows can actually be more damaging than helpful. The takeaway should be that for every one of these alcohol or drug-addicted celebrities, there are hundreds of thousands of “ordinary people” that need help to overcome their addiction; and it’s just as difficult. The need for help has grown the alcohol rehabilitation business into a $22 billion industry.



Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. (OTCQB:CEYY) is uniquely positioned to help these individuals while significantly growing corporate value for its stakeholders. Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company that has developed a leading edge program for helping alcoholics cope with physical and mental components of their disease. The company utilizes a two-fold approach, first consisting of a subcutaneous implant formulation of Naltrexone, an FDA-approved opiate antagonist that is used to curb cravings for alcohol. Naltrexone is available in oral or injectable forms, but the implant virtually eliminates the threat of patient non-adherence to the care plan, a key in overall effectiveness. The implant slowly releases Naltrexone that can last for several months and up to a year in many people depending on individual metabolism and other factors.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/397/alcohol-rehabilitation-expert-fresh-start-management-projects-36-million-in-sales-at-two-california-locations.htm



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Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated three thousand five hundred dollars and two thousand dollars worth of barter services by a non-affiliated third-party, SmallCapVoice.com Inc. for its efforts in presenting the CEYY profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services.; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/company_spotlights/archives/ceyy.asp.