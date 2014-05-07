All Penny Stocks.com News: ALR Technologies Aiming to Change the Standard of Diabetes Care and Save Billions in Healthcare Expenses

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “ALR Technologies Aiming to Change the Standard of Diabetes Care and Save Billions in Healthcare Expenses.”



Companies mentioned in this article include ALR Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ALRT).



Article Excerpt:



Something has got to be done about the skyrocketing incidence rate of diabetes and the exorbitant costs associated with the disease. The International Diabetes Federation estimated 382 million people to have diabetes in 2013 and that number to surge to 592 million by 2035, roughly 10 percent of the global population. The American Diabetes Association estimated that the total costs of diagnosed diabetes climbed to $245 billion in the U.S. in 2012, a stunning 41-percent increase from $174 billion in 2007. Those are amazing figures for diabetes costs, especially considering that they only cover clinically diagnosed patients in U.S. According to the ADA research, medical expenditures for people with diabetes are 2.3 times higher than people without the disease, creating a drain on the patient’s pocketbook, employer resources and the nation’s healthcare system.



The problem is not unique to the U.S. In the United Kingdom, some 3.2 million people are diagnosed with diabetes (UK population is about 64 million), with predictions for that number to rise to 5 million by 2025. The Daily Mail reported this week that one in seven people in UK hospital have diabetes, driving the National Health Services bill to 10 billion British pounds (US$16.96 billion) annually to treat the disease.



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http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/444/alr-technologies-aiming-to-change-the-standard-of-diabetes-care-and-save-billions-in-healthcare-expenses.htm



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