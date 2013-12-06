All Penny Stocks.com News: Alter NRG Corporation Shares Print Two Year Highs on New Contract

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Alter NRG Corporation Shares Print Two Year Highs on New Contract.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Alter NRG Corp. (TSX:NRG).



Article Excerpt:



With global initiatives in constant motion, there will come a time when alternative energy solutions will be the norm, replacing the standards of today and transitioning the planet into a more efficient energy producer with lower negative impact on the environment. The countless applications of waste-to-energy make it a particularly interesting sector because of, as the name states, it serves the dual role of finding a useful purpose for garbage while reducing the world’s reliance on finite resources.



Plasma gasification, a process of using plasma to convert organic matter into synthetic gas, slag and electricity, has been a popular topic lately, including a new license agreement announced on Friday between Calgary’s Alter NRG Corp. (TSX:NRG) and Waste2Tricity International (Thailand) Limited. NRG has commercialized its Westinghouse Plasma Gasification Technology as a green method to produce a variety of energy outputs from a wide spectrum of feedstocks. The Westinghouse Plasma Technology has been used in commercial facilities in Japan and India for more than a decade with new facilities being constructed in China and England as well. PGP Terminal AS has also purchased site licenses in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with engineering on the first facilities expected to commence early in 2014.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/391/alter-nrg-corporation-shares-print-two-year-highs-on-new-contract.htm



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