All Penny Stocks.com News: Amazon Most Popular Online Place for Pet Food and Supplies According to Pethealth Survey

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Amazon Most Popular Online Place for Pet Food and Supplies According to Pethealth Survey.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Pethealth (TSX:PTZ), PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Nestle SA (OTCQX:NSRGY).



Article Excerpt:



For animal lovers, it is encouraging to read that the number of euthanized dogs in cats in North America decreased 18 percent on a same-shelter basis during the January to March period at animal welfare organizations, or AWOs, when compared to the first quarter of 2013. At the same time, adoption fees for dogs and cats increased 3 percent, according to a report by Pethealth, Inc. late in April.



Pethealth (TSX:PTZ) is a clear industry leader, currently standing as North America’s second-biggest provider of medical insurance for dogs and cats to pet owners, a provider of cloud-based management software to AWOs and leading provider of pet-related database management services. As of today, May 20, the company has 2,075 licensed users of its PetPoint platform, a software solution for AWOs for a wide range of services, through tracking animals via microchips to automatically update animal listings for adoption. Across those licensees, over 2.4 million animals were brought in last year and more than 1 million pet adaptions were completed.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/423/amazon-most-popular-online-place-for-pet-food-and-supplies-according-to-pethealth-survey.htm



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