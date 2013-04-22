All Penny Stocks.com News: Apogee Makes Another Sale of Concentrate to Consoricio in Bolivia

Mississauga, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Apogee Makes Another Sale of Concentrate to Consoricio in Bolivia.”



Bolivia’s tin market may not be what it once was, but it is still a major supplier to the world. According to USG’s Mineral Commodity Summary 2011, the South American country was the fourth largest tin producer in the world with 16,000 metric tonnes produced, although it was far behind global leader China with 115,000 metric tonnes. Overall, the country produced $2.6 billion in metals. Sure, it’s not Chilean-type copper or even gold from Nevada, but it’s not too shabby for a country that generally doesn’t get much mention about global mining reserves.



In 2011, Bolivia produced 39 million ounces of silver, making in the eighth largest producer in that category as well. That even ranked above the U.S.’s 36 million ounces.



Apogee Silver Ltd. (TSX-Venture:APE) is looking to capitalize on the silver in Bolivian ore. The Toronto-based company’s flagship project, the 23,000-hectare Pulacayo-Paca project, is located 18 kilometers east of the town of Uyuni in the Department of Potosi in southwestern Bolivia. This project includes the property that covered the second-largest silver mine in the history of Bolivia with a historical estimate of over 600 million ounces of past production. Apogee took 100-percent control of the project in 2011 through execution of an agreement with Golden Minerals Co. in which Apogee acquired Golden’s subsidiary, ASC Bolivia LDC.



