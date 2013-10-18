All Penny Stocks.com News: Armanino Foods of Distinction at Record Highs on Another Strong Quarter

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Armanino Foods of Distinction at Record Highs on Another Strong Quarter.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (Pink Sheets:AMNF).



Article Excerpt:



Some companies are listed on the Nasdaq or NYSE MKT exchange and it can be a bit of a head scratcher as to how they got there or how they maintain the listing. Conversely, there are some Pink Sheet listed firms that seem a little out of place there as well. When OTC Markets established itself as a premiere platform to differentiate “Pink Sheet” companies, it certainly helped separate the wheat from the chaff with three different levels of OTC companies. For instance, ADR shares of biotech behemoth Roche (RHHBY) simply used to be lumped in with other companies that traded at a thousandth of a penny, but not anymore as it is listed as an OTCQX International Premier company.



Now that’s not to say that Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (Pink Sheets:AMNF) is a giant like Roche, but a 30,000-foot view shows some clear distinction of the international food company from some of the sketchy companies on the pinks.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/398/armanino-foods-of-distinction-at-record-highs-on-another-strong-quarter.htm



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