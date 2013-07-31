All Penny Stocks.com News: Avrupa Minerals Expands Presence in Portugal with New License

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Avrupa Minerals Expands Presence in Portugal with New License.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN) and Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX-Venture:AVU).



Article Excerpt:



According to a report from UNCTAD’s Multi-Year Expert Meeting on Commodities and Development in Geneva in March, with about 3,000 million metric tonnes, there were more copper reserves in the world in 2011 than at any other time in history. With 28 percent of the reserves, Chile has more copper than any other country, followed by Peru with 13 percent and Australia with 12 percent. The remaining 47 percent is split amongst the rest of the world.



Portugal is essentially a blip on the map of copper reserves, but company’s like Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN) and Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX-Venture:AVU) are looking to change that…and perhaps prosper from an area that many other miners have overlooked.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/362/avrupa-minerals-expands-presence-in-portugal-with-new-license.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.