All Penny Stocks.com News: Barfresh Signs New Agreement with Sysco Corp

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Barfresh Signs New Agreement with Sysco Corp.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) and Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).



Article Excerpt:



Hundreds of developmental companies in the public domain have products on the market, but getting them to make a significant market penetration is obviously the challenge. Picking one, or several, of those companies that genuinely has a shot at generating substantial cash flow and profits is certainly a daunting task that even the best of small and microcap analysts has trouble getting right on a steady basis.



A company that may be on the path to success is Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a maker of ready-to-drink beverages, such as smoothies, shakes and frappes, operating in Australia and the United States. Barfresh started trading on the OTC markets in April 2012 at 80 cents per share and, after a brief climb to $1.18, slid to a base area around 22 cents early this year. After holding the base for more than four months, the trend looks to be turning with the stock price recently rising over the 50 day moving average and now pushing above a resistance point at 33 cents in Friday trading.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/367/barfresh-signs-new-agreement-with-sysco-corp.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.