All Penny Stocks.com News: BiOasis Technologies Transcend Platform Makes Breakthrough in RNAi Therapies

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “BiOasis Technologies Transcend Platform Makes Breakthrough in RNAi Therapies.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Nuvilex, Inc. (OTCQB:NVLX), NanoAntibiotics, Inc. (OTCQB:NNAB), BiOasis Technologies Inc. (TSX-Venture:BTI) (OTCQX:BIOAF) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).



Article Excerpt:



Investors sometimes focus only on new drugs and ignore the importance of new drug delivery technologies that can rejuvenate and improve existing drugs to treat many diseases representing areas of great unmet medical need. Innovation comes in many forms and deviating from conventional thinking could be the passe-partout to a new wave of effective treatments for deadly and debilitating diseases of today. There are many different approaches, each of which is promising in its own right to bring new therapeutics to market. To name just a few, there are cell encapsulation technologies, of Nuvilex, Inc. (OTCQB:NVLX) being advanced in clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and nanotechnologies of newly-public NanoAntibiotics, Inc. (OTCQB:NNAB) that are targeting inhibiting bacteria’s efflux pumps to address the growing problem of antibiotic resistance and superbugs.



Vancouver-based BiOasis Technologies Inc. (TSX-Venture:BTI) (OTCQX:BIOAF) is focused on the blood-brain barrier to tackle brain diseases such as neurodegeneration, metastatic cancer and metabolic diseases. The company’s flagship product, dubbed “Transcend,” is a proprietary protein vector that allows existing drugs to be shuttled across the blood-brain barrier.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/420/bioasis-technologies-transcend-platform-makes-breakthrough-in-rnai-therapies.htm



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