All Penny Stocks.com News: BioteQ Environmental Technologies Adds Teck Resources to Budding List of Big Clients

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “BioteQ Environmental Technologies Adds Teck Resources to Budding List of Big Clients.”



Companies mentioned in this article include BioteQ Environmental Technologies, Inc. (TSX:BQE), Xstrata PLC (OTCQX:XSRAY), Jiangxi Copper (OTCQX:JIXAY), Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE:FCX), Capstone Mining (TSX:CS) and Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TCK.B).



Article Excerpt:



Wastewater is a big concern in the mining and energy sectors. It is the biggest output every day from the oil and gas industry, and not oil and gas as one might think. Regulations are in place to make sure that Companies dispose properly of the more than 60 million barrels of high-salt, polluted water that is brought to the surface every day, but it’s a lofty expense. Further, we have heard stories about how the practice of re-injecting the water into the ground to maintain pressures or below freshwater pools or other disposal methods is not a perfect science.



Treating the water with modern technologies is the most environmentally friendly solution. Those technologies have been slowly creeping their way into the industry and likely will continue to until they are the rule, not the exception.



Vancouver’s BioteQ Environmental Technologies, Inc. (TSX:BQE) is an upstart with a $10 million market capitalization focused on industrial water treatment in the mining and energy sectors. While the company doesn’t generate tremendous revenue ($1.94 million in the first three months of 2013) and still operates at a net loss ($1.0 million during Q1), it has a handful of household names spread across the globe in its client portfolio that support brand recognition in the industry and could lead to more substantial revenue – and profitability – in the future.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/349/bioteq-environmental-technologies-adds-teck-resources-to-budding-list-of-big-clients.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.