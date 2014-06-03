All Penny Stocks.com News: Blacksteel Energy Acquiring Three Canadian Companies

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Blacksteel Energy Acquiring Three Canadian Companies.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Blacksteel Energy (TSX-Venture:BEY).



Article Excerpt:



It has been a rocky couple years for shareholders of Blacksteel Energy Inc. as the junior oil and gas company tries to get on track. Management and directors have come and gone and it looks like one is coming around again. Through it all, though, shares have held steady, rising from about 15 cents per share in June 2013 to a current level of 20 cents.



Last August,, Curtis Hartzler kept his position as a director, but resigned from his position as President and CEO of Blacksteel Energy (TSX-Venture:BEY), replaced by Les Treitz. That set off a series of other director changes, including Greg McLean resigning ten days later. Craig Frew was appointed to the board in September and then resigned in March. In April, Hatzler left his role as a director.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/426/blacksteel-energy-acquiring-three-canadian-companies.htm



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