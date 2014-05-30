All Penny Stocks.com News: Boston Therapeutics Initiating Phase 2b Trial for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Boston Therapeutics Initiating Phase 2b Trial for Type 2 Diabetes Patients.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:BTHE), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG).



Article Excerpt:



There’s a lot of emphasis put on carbohydrates in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but it’s carb control, not carb avoidance that is important. In fact, carbohydrates are the energy source of choice for the body, with experts recommending that about half of a person’s daily calorie intake come from carbs. For people living with diabetes, this can be a challenge because of a metabolic process that converts carbs into glucose. By definition, people with diabetes either can’t produce enough insulin, or properly use insulin they do have in their system, to breakdown the glucose, leading to high blood sugar levels that can be extremely unhealthy.



Elevated blood sugar after a meal is relatively common in the diabetes community and often times not dangerous. High postprandial glucose levels can leave a person temporarily not feeling well, very tired or even can cause blurry vision. Repeated sugar spikes can be more serious in the long term as they can raise A1c levels, a key measure of diabetes control that correlates with increased risk of complications of diabetes, such as eye, heart, nerve and kidney disease.



To better manage glucose levels after meals, complex carbohydrate expert Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:BTHE) markets the caffeine-free chewable tablet Sugardown. Taken before a meal, Sugardown acts to minimize postprandial glucose by inhibiting enzymes that breakdown complex carbohydrates in the first place, meaning that there is not as much glucose available to be absorbed into the circulatory system.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/449/boston-therapeutics-initiating-phase-2b-trial-for-type-2-diabetes-patients.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.