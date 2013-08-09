All Penny Stocks.com News: Boston Therapeutics Prepares for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of New Diabetes Drug

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Boston Therapeutics Prepares for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of New Diabetes Drug.”



Companies mentioned in this article include GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), ALR Technologies (OTCBB:ALRT) and Boston Therapeutics Inc. (OTCBB:BTHE).



Article Excerpt:



The rising rates of diabetes and obesity is alarming, to say the least. The 2013 Fact Sheet update from the American Heart Association shows that the number of obese children aged 5 to 17 has increased five-fold from 1974 to 2009. 23.9 million kids between the ages 2 to 19 are either overweight or clinically obese. There is an undisputable link between obesity and diabetes, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that obese adolescents are more likely to develop pre-diabetes, a blood glucose level condition that indicates a higher risk for developing diabetes.



About 26 million Americans, or 8.3 percent of the population, have diabetes with an estimated economic cost in 2012 of $245 billion, including $176 billion in direct medical expenses. The total cost has mushroomed 41 percent from $174 billion in 2007.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/379/boston-therapeutics-prepares-for-phase-3-clinical-trial-of-new-diabetes-drug.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.