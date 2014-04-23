All Penny Stocks.com News: Bralorne Gold Mines Production Surges in February as Gold Grade Rises

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Bralorne Gold Mines Production Surges in February as Gold Grade Rises.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-Venture:BPM).



Article Excerpt:



Plenty of junior miners are plunging holes in the ground looking for gold, but not many of them are generating revenue to help fund the exploration. After all, it’s no secret that exploration and drilling is expensive, no matter if the holes are cut with reverse circulation, diamond drilling or rotary air blast drilling. On that point, a company producing even limited amounts of gold as it explores helps mitigate investment risk some, but when production is increasing; it’s even better.



That’s what’s been going on with Vancouver-based Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-Venture:BPM) in 2014 anyway. The company’s eponymous flagship gold property is located in the historic mining camp at Gold Bridge, British Columbia, an area with a rich heritage of gold mining. With a population of around 40 (yes, forty), Gold Bridge isn’t exactly a thriving metropolis, but it is home to the richest gold mine in Canada’s history with one of the deepest shafts anywhere in the world.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/418/bralorne-gold-mines-production-surges-in-february-as-gold-grade-rises.htm



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