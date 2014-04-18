All Penny Stocks.com News: Brick Brewing Notches Record EBITDA and Sales in Fiscal 2014

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Brick Brewing Notches Record EBITDA and Sales in Fiscal 2014.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Brick Brewing Co. Ltd. (TSX:BRB).



Article Excerpt:



Ah, good ol’ trustworthy beer. My love for you will never die. Those may be the words of the loveable cartoon character Homer Simpson, but they also ring true for millions of people on planet Earth. There are shows dedicated to beer and, as CBC noted in an article today, countless beer festivals around the world that are worthy of the travel time and expense to visit to try a new type of suds. People still love their Budweiser and other legacy beers, but craft brews and smaller beer makers have made their way mainstream, including now being added to the airline menus for in-flight offerings. In the U.S. last year, craft beer sales jumped 20 percent to $14.3 billion.



The love of a cold one is showing up in the figures for Brick Brewing Co. Ltd. (TSX:BRB), the largest Canadian-owned brewery in Ontario. The Kitchener-based company offers a range of alcoholic beverages, including beers brewed through its Waterloo Brewing Co. division and vodka and malt-based coolers and crafted ciders produced under the Seagram brand that are sold coast-to-coast. Brick Brewing is the only craft brewer in Canada to be certified under the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/417/brick-brewing-notches-record-ebitda-and-sales-in-fiscal-2014.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.