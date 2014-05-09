All Penny Stocks.com News: Calmena Makes Good on Debt Payment Through Divestures

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Calmena Makes Good on Debt Payment through Divestures.” Companies mentioned in this article include Calmena Energy Services (TSX:CEZ).



Article Excerpt:



By large, energy services plays have had a strong 2014 already, which has led to plenty of analysts offering price target and opinion changes this year. The shale revolution in the United States has been a key driver for many stocks, although some companies are now viewed as being a little heavy in their valuations upon a more discerning look at overall fundamentals. For instance, Jefferies late in February cited high capex requirements and the age of fleet in downgrading Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from hold to underperform, although the firm did raise its price target from $13.50 to $16.00. Shares are currently at $25.55. Imperial Capital this week lowered its price target on Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from $11.00 to $10.50, following Barclays lowering its target for Key from $12.00 to $11.00 last week. Zacks actually upgraded its rating on Key from underperform to neutral with a $10.10 price target. In the last 12 days, shares of KEG have sunk from a high of $10.52 to trade at $8.33 in Friday action. C&J Energy Services (NASDAQ:CJES) is one that has been getting love from analysts, with Global Hunter Securities issuing a buy rating on Monday on the stock. Barclays has an overweight rating on CJES and a $35 price target for the stock that is up 37 percent this year to $31.07 in trading today.



Calgary’s Calmena Energy Services (TSX:CEZ) is one energy services company that certainly hasn’t enjoyed a rising valuation as part of the North American oil and gas boom. The company, which provides well construction services to its customers operating in Canada, the United States, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa, is struggling to keep its head above water as it explores strategic opportunities to either get its rigs employed or divest assets to pay its debt.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/421/calmena-makes-good-on-debt-payment-through-divestures.htm



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