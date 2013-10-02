All Penny Stocks.com News: Calpian Grows Presence in India with 25 Million Potential New Customers

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Calpian Grows Presence in India with 25 Million Potential New Customers.”



Companies mentioned in this article include eBay Inc. (Nasdaq:EBAY), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Calpian Inc. (OTCQB:CLPI).



Article Excerpt:



Mobile payment systems are still meeting some resistance from consumers worried about potential security issues that could leave them extremely vulnerable to divulging personal information to criminals, but the industry is gaining some momentum overall. Majors have initiatives in place to grow their mobile payment offerings as quickly as possible. eBay Inc. (Nasdaq:EBAY) demonstrated this recently by spending $800 million in cash to buy mobile payment company Braintree. American Express (NYSE:AXP), Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) are now working together on a new platform where users will only have to enter a payment “token” rather than a complete credit card number to make purchases in an effort to beef-up security in the industry.



This all plays well for Calpian Inc. (OTCQB:CLPI), a Dallas-based electronic commerce company with operating centers in Georgia and New York, as well as in India through its subsidiary Money on Mobile. The company offers a suite of payment processing services and related software, including credit and debit card processing, ACH and mobile payment solutions.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/393/calpian-grows-presence-in-india-with-25-million-potential-new-customers.htm



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