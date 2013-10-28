All Penny Stocks.com News: Capstone Companies Projects Big Jump in Revenue in October

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Capstone Companies Projects Big Jump in Revenue in October.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:CAPC).



Article Excerpt:



The economic uncertainty in the United States has nearly all economists and investors speculating that the Federal Reserve will not slow its massive monetary easing plan. QE3, as the policy is known, is meant to prop up the slow growth of the economy and is largely supportive of Wall Street. Ultimately, the program supports corporate growth and its continuation is a reminder to analysts to pay attention to earnings and revenue growth as a barometer of the success of monetary easing. Of course, that means growth through genuine expansion, not just corporate cost-cutting measures, such as terminated staff to bolster profits.



Juniors are measured by the same stick; investors want to see bona fide growth. Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:CAPC), a designer and manufacturer of specialty power failure lighting solutions and innovator of consumer safety and security products, is regularly growing its sales channels, which is translating to increased revenue. The company makes a full line of lighting products, including, but not limited to, book lights, motion sensor lights, task lights and a new 2-in-1 light-up wall plate. Capstone’s products are sold at leading retailers such as Walmart, Sam’s club, Costco, Office Depot, The Home Depot, Lowes and Target.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/401/capstone-companies-projects-big-jump-in-revenue-in-october.htm



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