All Penny Stocks.com News: Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Acquisition in September

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Acquisition in September.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Easton Pharmaceuticals (Pink Sheets:EAPH).



Article Excerpt:



The pace of merger and acquisition activity remains steady as September winds to a close. The month kicked-off like no month ever before with about $150 billion in deals announced in the first week. Of course, the total was largely the result of Vodafone agreeing to accept $140 billion from Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) so the U.S.’s largest wireless carrier could have the company to itself, but deals all month came in all shapes and sizes.



Those multi-billion-dollar deals amongst industry stalwarts are great, but we like to hear about small- and micro-cap deals as well as juniors looking to build a name for themselves.



Easton Pharmaceuticals (Pink Sheets:EAPH) has contributed in a much smaller fashion to acquisition activity this month, but for a company with a market capitalization of only $639,000 going into Friday, the specialty biotech has taken two steps in the right direction. Easton has five topical products in its pipeline focused on skin and circulatory conditions, including health issues related to female and male sexual dysfunction, treatment of certain pain, wound healing, scar and stretch marks, cellulite and varicose veins.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/392/easton-pharmaceuticals-announces-second-acquisition-in-september.htm



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