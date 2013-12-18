All Penny Stocks.com News: EHouse Global Launches Line of Nutritional Supplements for Gluten Sensitive and Celiac Disease Conscious Consumers

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “EHouse Global Launches Line of Nutritional Supplements for Gluten Sensitive and Celiac Disease Conscious Consumers.”



Companies mentioned in this article include EHouse Global, Inc. (OTCBB:EHOS).



Article Excerpt:



There is no definitive blood test for gluten sensitivity, so it’s essentially impossible to know just how many people in the world suffer negative effects from ingesting gluten, a protein that is found in wheat, barley, rye and cross-bred hybrids of those grains. Research by the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment suggests that gluten sensitivity affects six percent of the U.S. population, or about 18 million people. The Mayo Clinic says that one in every 100 people has celiac disease, a more serious condition brought on by gluten in which ingesting the protein triggers the production of antibodies that damage the walls of the small intestine. Subsequently, the damaged lining does not absorb nutrients properly, putting the person at risk to a litany of health conditions or diseases.



Rarely discussed a few years ago, the cause of celiac disease is still unknown. What is known now, though is that diagnosis rates are rising fast and the effects are far more than just a tummy ache. Sufferers of the disease can deal with violent abdominal pains, diarrhea, bloating, anemia, leg numbness and even depression and other mood disorders. Further, Mayo Clinic research shows that undiagnosed celiac disease can increase the likelihood of death four-fold because of co-morbidities.



There are no drugs available for celiac disease, much less gluten sensitivity. The only treatment is to maintain a gluten-free diet.



The good news is that with the growing exposure, many restaurants now offer gluten-free menus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to help consumers by putting a new rule in place In 2014 that any food labeled “gluten-free” must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten, setting a uniform standard for labeling. Further good news is that more manufacturers are offering gluten-free products, such as nutraceutical company EHouse Global, Inc. (OTCBB:EHOS).



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/416/ehouse-global-launches-line-of-nutritional-supplements-for-gluten-sensitive-and-celiac-disease-conscious-consumers.htm



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