All Penny Stocks.com News: Empire Global Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Italian Online Gaming Operator Multigioco

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Empire Global Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Italian Online Gaming Operator Multigioco.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Empire Global Corp. (OTCQB:EMGL).



Article Excerpt:



Sometimes wheels turn slow or deals do not come to fruition. That’s just the nature of the beast with mergers and acquisitions. A point-in-case is the repeated offers of Pfizer, Inc. to try and buy AstraZeneca in the recent weeks, first for $106 billion and then for about $120 billion. AstraZeneca, claiming the price undervalued the company and a merger brought forth risks that weren’t in the best interest of AZN shareholders, rebuffed both offers.



Although on a much smaller scale, developmental firm Empire Global Corp. (OTCQB:EMGL) had a deal recently pulled out from under it as the Ontario, Canada-based upstart tries to build a portfolio of assets through acquisition strategies. Empire was effectively a shell company as defined by SEC Rule 12b-2 until it penned a lease assignment agreement in January to lease with the option to buy the El Sabanero Beach Hotel and Casino situated on Flamingo Beach, in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. The deal called for Empire to pay $15,000 per month in rent with an option to purchase the property – which TripAdvisor.com shows a 4/5 star rating – for $5 million if the option was exercised between May 1, 2014 and April 30, 2015.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/447/empire-global-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-italian-online-gaming-operator-multigioco.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.