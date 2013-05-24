All Penny Stocks.com News: Engage Mobility Partners with Total Communicator Solutions to Escalate Augmented Reality Offerings

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Engage Mobility Partners with Total Communicator Solutions to Escalate Augmented Reality Offerings.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Google (Nasdaq:GOOG), (OTCQX:MIELY), Infinity Augmented Reality (OTCBB:ALSO) and Engage Mobility, Inc. (OTCQB:ENGA).



Article Excerpt:



Augmented Reality keeps popping up more frequently as one of the next waves of technology that will further blur the lines between the actual world and the digital world as we see it today. Now this does not mean that we are jumping into a scene from the Bruce Willis flick Surrogates or anything like that, but something a bit more akin to how the Terminator had data scrolling in front of his eyes is coming down the pipeline to a pair of glasses near you.



Augmented Reality, or AR as it’s often called, is already here, although not used by most yet. There are several apps on the market that employ relatively simplistic versions of the technology for advertising or mapping, but this is only the start for the still nascent industry.



Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has made a splash in the technology world with its “Glass” project that is expected to debut by the end of the year. Glass will effectively bring an interactive computer screen to a pair of glasses for the user to connect with the digital world. Mitsubishi (OTCQX:MIELY) is utilizing AR for maintenance instructions. There’s a web buzz about Infinity Augmented Reality (OTCBB:ALSO) as a pure AR play and its possibilities as a disruptive technology for a wide array of industries, including gambling and advertising. Serial entrepreneur Moshiko Hogeg, the founder of the popular video-sharing website mobli.com, sits as a director at Infinity Augmented Reality.



Privately-held Total Communicator Solutions (TCS), a San Diego-based developer of mobile communication platforms, integrates augmented reality with cloud based marketing campaign platforms. On Friday, Engage Mobility, Inc. (OTCQB:ENGA) announced inking a technology license and development agreement with TCS. Engage Mobility is a provider of a proprietary visual engagement platform that combines technology, big data and a marketing methodology into one platform to help businesses better engage with customers.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/359/engage-mobility-partners-with-total-communicator-solutions-to-escalate-augmented-reality-offerings.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.