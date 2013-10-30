All Penny Stocks.com News: Eurasian Minerals Options More Properties

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Eurasian Minerals Options More Properties.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Eurasian Minerals Inc. (TSX-Venture:EMX) (NYSE MKT:EMXX), Desert Star Resources Ltd. (TSX-Venture:DSR) and Savant Explorations Ltd. (TSX-Venture:SVT).



Article Excerpt:



There is more than one way to skin a cat, is how the old saying goes. While grotesque, the meaning is quite clear about several ways to achieving a goal. In the business world, it’s about different ways to generate revenues and juniors, especially in the mining industry, often have to be diversified to grow value. Let’s face it; there are thousands of mining companies aiming to gain the attention of investors, so defining a business model that can generate revenue while exploration is ongoing also can be a tricky key in success.



Vancouver’s Eurasian Minerals Inc. (TSX-Venture:EMX) (NYSE MKT:EMXX) has built its business by developing a portfolio of properties from all over the world and then striking agreements to establish a royalty stream. The company is not biased towards a particular mineral, or exploration target for that matter as long as it can generate future cash flow. This strategy is exemplified by an August 7 sale of its geothermal energy assets in Slovakia and Peru to Starlight Geothermal Ltd. for cash, an equity position in Starlight and gross royalties from future geothermal energy production.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/382/eurasian-minerals-options-more-properties.htm



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