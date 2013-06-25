All Penny Stocks.com News: FDA Approves IDE for Aethlon Medical to Conduct Clinical Studies in US

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “FDA Approves IDE for Aethlon Medical to Conduct Clinical Studies in US.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:AEMD).



Article Excerpt:



In the biotechnology sector, achievement of milestones of varying degrees can be catalytic moments for companies. There’s the obvious market mover of a FDA approval for a new drug that can send a stock soaring, but some less-conspicuous achievements have the potential for great rewards as they can plant smaller firms on the radar of larger organizations. Examples would be inspiring clinical or pre-clinical data, commencement of clinical trials, agreements with a prominent university for research, etc.



For Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTC:AEMD), Tuesday’s news of receiving FDA approval of an Investigational Device Exemption, or IDE, is not being overlooked by the investment community for its potential future implications. The regulatory agency’s IDE approval allows Aethlon to initiate human feasibility studies in the U.S. for its Hemopurifier, a first-in-class device for rapidly eliminating infectious disease and pathogens from the circulatory system. For simplicity’s sake, think of the novel, disruptive technology as a filter that selectively removes disease-promoting particles as blood passes through it.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/365/fda-approves-ide-for-aethlon-medical-to-conduct-clinical-studies-in-us.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.