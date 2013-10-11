All Penny Stocks.com News: FDA Approves Medicure sNDA for Blood Thinner Drug Aggrastat

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “FDA Approves Medicure sNDA for Blood Thinner Drug Aggrastat.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Medicure Inc. (TSX-Venture:MPH) (OTCQB:MCUJF).



Article Excerpt:

Thrombotic cardiovascular events present a significant risk to heart patients, providing for several blockbuster blood-thinning drugs to emerge in recent years. In 2012, the race to produce new drugs in this area stepped it up a notch with the expiration of the patents on Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s heavily used Plavix.



When Plavix went off patent, it put pressure on other blood thinning drugs, such as Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Effient, AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) Brilinta and Medicure Inc.’s (TSX-Venture:MPH) (OTCQB:MCUJF) Aggrastat as payers looked for patients to start using cheaper generics. A smaller specialty pharmaceutical company, Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Medicure markets Aggrastat (tirofiban) in the United States, while Correvio International has license for the rest of the world.



Aggrastat, an injectable antiplatelet drug approved in combination with heparin, is indicated for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome. Clinical data showed the cocktail of Aggrastat and heparin to lower the risk of myocardial infarction and death by 43 percent compared to heparin alone in the week following therapy.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/378/fda-approves-medicure-snda-for-blood-thinner-drug-aggrastat.htm



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