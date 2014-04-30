All Penny Stocks.com News: FitLife Brands Repeats Pattern of Growing Sales and Profits

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “FitLife Brands Repeats Pattern of Growing Sales and Profits.”



Companies mentioned in this article include GNC (NYSE:GNC), FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:FTLF) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF).



Article Excerpt:



Splitting a stock, whether forward or reverse, for a blue chip company generally garners widespread applause. However, cheers are generally not heard when microcap companies perform a reverse split because too many upstarts have used the restructuring tactic as a cash cow, a fact that has jaded the reverse split concept to most speculative investors. If a company is a solid growth story, though, a reverse split can indeed be a good thing, cleaning-up outstanding shares and placing a higher value to them, while putting the company in a better position for favorable financing and a potential move to a senior exchange one day.



For instance, a reverse split last September had a positive impact on Bond Laboratories, Inc. (formerly “BNLB”), a manufacturer of over 50 different nutritional supplements sold primarily through GNC (NYSE:GNC) franchise stores under the brands NDS Nutritional Products, PMD, SirenLabs and CoreActive. In connection with the 1-for-10 split, Bond changed its name and ticker to FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:FTLF) and eliminated some preferred stock to lower its total borrowing costs by about $200,000 per year. As a result of the split, the new FitLife had about 8.6 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/442/fitlife-brands-repeats-pattern-of-growing-sales-and-profits.htm



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