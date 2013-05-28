All Penny Stocks.com News: Flinders Resources and Other Graphite Miners Move Towards Production

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Flinders Resources and Other Graphite Miners Move Towards Production.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Graphite One (TSX-Venture:GPH), National Graphite Corp. (OTCBB:NGRC), Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-Venture:NGC), Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX-Venture:FMS) and Flinders Resources Limited (TSX-Venture:FDR).



Article Excerpt:



Graphite production has become a hot topic in recent months as investors wonder if China, far and away the world’s biggest graphite producer, will make good on its plans to hoard the majority of the graphite it unearths each year. China produces about 80 percent of the world’s graphite annually, but has announced plans to consolidate over 200 graphite mines to better regulate the industry, which alone will cut supply by about 10 percent. Further, China has raised export and valued-added taxes on graphite, moves that some claim are meant to help the country created an industry monopoly. Right now China is certainly in the driver’s seat. The U.S. produced no graphite in 2011, importing more than 50 percent of its needs from China. Europe gets nearly every ounce of graphite it needs from China.



Graphite prices have risen more than 250 percent in the last decade and could continue upward given China’s initiatives to control supply. Byron Capital Markets said in December that the global demand will surpass supply by the end of 2015 at current growth and production rates. The European Union, the U.S. and China all have graphite listed as a “critical metal,” highlighting the importance of beefing-up supply to meet growing needs in industrial applications, electronics and electric vehicle batteries, to name just a few drivers.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/350/flinders-resources-and-other-graphite-miners-move-towards-production.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.