All Penny Stocks.com News: GeoVax Shares at All Time Lows as Clinical Trials Advance and Patent Is Awarded

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “GeoVax Shares at All Time Lows as Clinical Trials Advance and Patent is Awarded.”



Companies mentioned in this article include GeoVax Labs Inc. (OTCQB:GOVX).



Article Excerpt:



Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or AIDS as it is generally known, is still an epidemic that runs rampant throughout the world. Some 33 million people globally are infected with an estimated 2.5 million new cases expected to be diagnosed in 2013. Worldwide, it is still the number one killer of women of reproductive age. In the United States, clade B, one of the subtypes of AIDS, is the most common. A sad fact is that most people don’t realize that they are infected. It’s estimated that in excess of 25 percent of the new cases in the U.S. will be in people aged 13 to 24, with more than half of those people not aware they have the disease.



There are some common drugs used to treat HIV/AIDS, such as six drugs from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq:GILD), including Atripla, Complera and Emtriva, and more in its pipeline. A good portion of Gilead’s $95 billion market capitalization has been built upon its HIV/AIDS franchise.



Taking a different approach is microcap GeoVax Labs Inc. (OTCQB:GOVX), which is focused on developing preventative vaccines for HIV, specifically the major HIV-1 subtypes A, B and C. GeoVax has prioritized vaccines, which can be used standalone or in combination with other drugs, including for subtype B, which is the most common not only in America, but also in Europe, Japan and Australia.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/394/geovax-shares-at-all-time-lows-as-clinical-trials-advance-and-patent-is-awarded.htm



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