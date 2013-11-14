All Penny Stocks.com News: Gold Production and Revenue Surge in Q3 for B2Gold

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Gold Production and Revenue Surge in Q3 for B2Gold.”



Companies mentioned in this article include B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO) (NYSE MKT:BTG) and Volta Resources Inc. (TSX:VTR).



Article Excerpt:



Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday ahead of the confirmation hearing of Federal Reserve Chairman nominee Janet Yellen. President Barack Obama last month nominated Yellen, currently the vice chairman of the central bank, as the successor to current chairman Ben Bernanke. Because Yellen is viewed by most as having a more dovish stance on quantitative easing than Bernanke, analysts see her as being supportive of gold prices, although prices have been tossed to-and-fro on speculation of when tapering will begin on the Fed’s large monetary easing policy. Commentary from Yellen released yesterday did little to provide a timeframe, with Yellen just offering that the economy has made “good progress,” but is still “far short” of where it needs to be. With that, and in combination with a technical bounce, gold rallied more than 1 percent and is starting Thursday off with more upward pressure.



The mining faithful would like nothing more than to see gold break its bearish trend, including



Vancouver-based B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO) (NYSE MKT:BTG), who early Thursday morning released its earnings report for the third quarter showing a big jump in production. B2Gold has three operating mines, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Libertad Mine and the El Limon Mine in Nicaragua. Two other mines, Otjikoto in Nambia and Gramalote in Columbia, are expected to be in full production in 2015 and 2018, respectively.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/385/gold-production-and-revenue-surge-in-q3-for-b2gold.htm



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