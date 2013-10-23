All Penny Stocks.com News: Guided Therapeutics Receives Sizeable Milestone Payment

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Guided Therapeutics Receives Sizeable Milestone Payment.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:GTHP).



Article Excerpt:



For most small biotechnology companies and investors, waiting for an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be a painstakingly slow process. Helping to soothe the process, though, can be an international launch of the drug or technology that generates revenue and prepares for the future, pending the FDA giving its blessing.



That’s what’s going on with Norcross, Georgia-based Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:GTHP) as it awaits a decision from the FDA for its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan. LuViva is an advanced diagnostic device that scans the cervix with light and uses spectroscopy to measure how light interacts with the cervical tissue. The non-invasive technology provides results immediately identifying chemical and structural biomarkers that could signal malignant tumors. The test is designed for use with women who have undergone initial screening and require a colposcopy examination, which in many cases, involves taking a biopsy of the cervix.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/400/guided-therapeutics-receives-sizeable-milestone-payment.htm



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