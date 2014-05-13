All Penny Stocks.com News: Holloway Holds the Course with Another Solid Quarterly Performance

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Holloway Holds the Course with Another Solid Quarterly Performance.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Holloway Lodging Corporation (TSX:HLC) and Royal Host Inc. (TSX:RYL).



Article Excerpt:



A slipping Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar, provided an opportunity for American travelers to explore Canada in 2013, according to eTurboNews’ Global Travel Industry News. A particular hotspot was Toronto, which supplanted Rome, Italy as the third most popular destination for U.S. travelers last year. Thanks in part to the $765-million deal for Starwood Capital Group to acquire five Westin Hotels, the Canadian hotel industry had one of its best years on record with $2.1 billion in activity. That was 94 percent higher than the $1.1 billion in 2013.



If the hotel business is a proxy for resurgence in the Canadian economy, it’s a good sign for Holloway Lodging Corporation (TSX:HLC). Holloway owns 16 hotels with 1,604 rooms across Canada, as well as a Holiday Inn Express in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Amongst other growth opportunities this year, a sweet spot for Holloway in 2014 may be its four hotels in Grande Prairie, where business travel is expected to increase above the national average, according to a survey by the Hotel Association of Canada.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/422/holloway-holds-the-course-with-another-solid-quarterly-performance.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.