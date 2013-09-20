All Penny Stocks.com News: Hunt Mining Pens Letter of Intent for Property Previously Explored by Kinross

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Hunt Mining Pens Letter of Intent for Property Previously Explored by Kinross.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Hunt Mining Corp. (TSX-Venture:HMX), Goldcorp. (TSX:G), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur D’Alene Mines (NYSE:CDE) and Kinross Gold (TSX:K).



Article Excerpt:



We regularly talk about location when it comes to assessing junior miners as a means of speculating about corporate value. Whatever the target is, for example base metals or precious metals, there’s certain places in the world that just keep cranking out the respective mineral year after year.



When it comes to gold in North America, there are many areas to dig up the precious yellow metal, but the proven track records of Nevada, Canada’s Red Lake District and Alaska are irrefutable. Hunt Mining Corp. (TSX-Venture:HMX) has already established a presence in southern South America with its flagship La Josefina, Bjo Pobre and La Valenciana projects that are in a prolific region near major miners like Goldcorp. (TSX:G), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Coeur D’Alene Mines (NYSE:CD) in Argentina.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/373/hunt-mining-pens-letter-of-intent-for-property-previously-explored-by-kinross.htm



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