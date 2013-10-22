All Penny Stocks.com News: IMRIS Intraoperative iMRI System Giving Neurosurgeons Better Vision and Patients More Hope

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “IMRIS Intraoperative iMRI System Giving Neurosurgeons Better Vision and Patients More Hope.”



Companies mentioned in this article include IMRIS, Inc. (TSX:IM) (Nasdaq:IMRS).



Article Excerpt:



For obvious reasons, some of the most difficult tumors to resect occur in the brain and spine. Giomas, named as such because they arise from glial cells, represent up to 80 percent of all malignant brain tumors. The sad fact is that brain tumors come with a very grim prognosis, with about 5,000 of the 10,000 people diagnosed annually in the United States with a malignant glioma dying within 12 months.



Drugs, such a temozolomide, can only do so much. IMRIS, Inc. (TSX:IM) (Nasdaq:IMRS) has developed a comprehensive technology to help give patients and surgeons a bit more hope when they hear the diagnosis. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company has developed and is marketing its Visius Surgical Theatre, a multifunctional surgical environment that delivers real-time intraoperative vision to doctors to assist in making decisions in treatment of conditions, such as glioma surgery.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/380/imris-intraoperative-imri-system-giving-neurosurgeons-better-vision-and-patients-more-hope.htm



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