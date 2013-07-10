All Penny Stocks.com News: InVivo Therapeutics and New York Mets Host Team for First Ever MLB Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “InVivo Therapeutics and New York Mets Host Team for First Ever MLB Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day.”



It’s been four and one-half years now since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the request from Geron Corporation to test embryonic stem cells on a handful of patients with severe spinal cord injuries. The stem cells business has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short period of time since that historic moment. In addition to a host of clinical trials moving far beyond early stages, the controversy over embryonic stem cells has cooled with a budding library of research demonstrating the potency and therapeutic benefit of adult stem cells.



On that point, in May, scientists for the first time were able to make an embryonic stem cell line from human skin cells by reprogramming the cells back to their embryonic state.



Ultimately, Geron (Nasdaq:GERN) hit some roadblocks in the research and shuttered its stem cell business, eventually striking a deal to sell the assets to BioTime, Inc. (AMEX:BTX) earlier this year.



Although advancements have certainly been made, spinal cord injuries, or SCI, have remained stubbornly resistant to therapies with current standards of care primarily focused on symptoms, rather than the underlying pathology. As noted in a press release on Wednesday by InVivo Therapeutics (OTCBB:NVIV), the average lifetime cost of care for quadriplegic patients can exceed $6.2 million.



